Monday's Google Doodle honors Dorothy Miles, a deaf Welsh poet known for composing verse in sign language.

The animated artwork is a watercolor portrait of Miles moving the letters in the word "Google" around with her hands.

A butterfly is nearby and she is standing in a field of flowers.

Born Dorothy Squire on Aug. 19,1931, Miles became deaf after suffering cerebrospinal meningitis as a child.

"Happy birthday, Dot Miles, thank you for your dedication to inclusive communication for all!" Google wrote on its website.

"Although Miles is best known for her poetry, she was also a teacher, performer, writer, and playwright. She gave powerful performances using her dynamic and expressive styles of sign language," the summary of her life continued. "Her most famous play is the drama Trouble's Just Beginning: A Play of Our Own. She wrote several books focused on sign language, including Gestures: Poetry in Sign Language and British Sign Language: A Beginner's Guide.

Miles died in 1993 at the age of 61.