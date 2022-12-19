Book Club: The Next Chapter is a sequel to the 2018 movie Book Club. The film series follows Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen), four longtime friends who first met at a book club.
The new movie opens with Vivian's (Fonda) engagement and sees the four friends head to Italy for her bachelorette party.
"When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure," an official description reads.
