'Oppenheimer' trailer: Cillian Murphy stars in film about making of atomic bomb
UPI News Service, 12/19/2022
Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Oppenheimer.
The studio shared a trailer for the biopic Sunday featuring Cillian Murphy as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Oppenheimer is based on the Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin book American Prometheus. The film centers on Oppenheimer and his work on the Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the first atomic bomb during World War II.
