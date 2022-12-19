Days of Our Lives actor Brandon Barash is a married man.

The 43-year-old actor married Isabella Devoto at a Great Gatsby-inspired wedding Saturday at North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., People reported Sunday.

"I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet," Barash said.

Barash and Devoto said their vows in front of 145 guests. Harper Rose, Barash's 8-year-old daughter from his previous marriage, served as the flower girl and a junior bridesmaid.

Devoto has since updated her social media handles with her married name of Isabella Barash.

Barash and Devoto got engaged in December 2021 during a hike with Barash's daughter.

Barash called Devoto his "queen" while wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram in April.

"Happy birthday to my queen, @isabella_devoto -- I'd write something really sweet, but then I'd have nothing left to write in you card, so..." he wrote.

Barash is known for playing Jamie on Gilmore Girls, Johnny Zacchara on General Hospital and Jake Di Mera on Days of Our Lives.