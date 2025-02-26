U2 frontman Bono is the subject of an upcoming documentary on Apple TV+, Bono: Stories of Surrender.

The feature-length film draws inspiration from the 64-year-old singer's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, published in 2022, and the touring he did around that time.

"Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me," he said at the time. "Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands."

The title also shares a name with Bono's one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief..., which is reimagined in the documentary.

"As he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star," a press release reads.

Bono was recently honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The documentary is set to premiere May 30 on Apple TV+, with an "immersive" version of the film debuting on Apple Vision Pro the same day. The latter option was filmed in such a way as "to produce a 180-degree video that places viewers onstage with Bono and in the center of his story."