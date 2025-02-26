Prime Video is previewing Another Simple Favor starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actresses are reprising their roles as Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) for the Simple Favor sequel.

In the 2018 thriller, Emily leaves her son with Stephanie and disappears.

The trailer for the upcoming film shows Stephanie giving a reading from a book she's apparently written about the traumatic experience, called The Faceless Blonde.

"I think about her all the time, the faceless blonde I thought I knew," she says. "Was she a glamorous PR executive or a cold blooded killer?"

"Boo!" Emily says playfully as she saunters into the room.

"Did you break out of prison?" Stephanie asks.

"Will you be my maid of honor?" Emily responds.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The trailer shows the pair taking off for Italy as Emily prepares to get married.

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," an official synopsis reads.

Another Simple Favor also stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

The film is set to premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival March 7 before landing on the streamer May 1.