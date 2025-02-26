Prime Video is teasing the upcoming arrival of New York Yankees games on the streaming service, beginning April 2.

The regular season baseball games will be available at no additional cost to Prime members in New York, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania.

The Yankees will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the April 2 game, which begins streaming at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

The team will play the Tampa Bay Rays April 17 in Florida.

Eighteen games will air Wednesday evenings and include half-hour shows beforehand, according to a press release.

Meredith Marakovits will host home game shows, while Bob Lorenz will host away game shows, "with Marakovits providing onsite reporting and live interviews from the field," the synopsis says.

Michael Kay will serve as a commentator, and David Cone, Paul O'Neill, Joe Girardi, John Flaherty and Jeff Nelson will offer analysis.

The streamer will air 21 games in all.