Queer Eye star Bobby Berk is leaving the Netflix series.

The television personality announced Monday that he's made the difficult but "necessary" decision to exit the show after Season 8.

Berk, the resident design expert on Queer Eye, has starred with Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France since the series premiere in 2018. The show follows the group as they help transform the lives of individuals in different U.S. cities.

Berk shared news of his exit in a post on Instagram.

"The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design," the star wrote.

"I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that I will truly carry with me for the rest of my life," he added.

Berk voiced his gratitude to "the die-hard fans of Queer Eye" and the "wonderful, amazing, and brave heroes" that have appeared on the show throughout the years.

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon," he said. "I love you all so so much and I'll meet you in Nola for one final season."

Brown reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "My heart is broken that season 8 will be @bobby's last on Queer Eye! He is magic in what he designs and how he makes us all feel."

Queer Eye Season 8 will take place in New Orleans. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.