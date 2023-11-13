Jon Batiste is going on tour in 2024.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter announced the Uneasy Tour on Monday.

The new North American tour begins Feb. 16 in Portland, Ore., and concludes April 27 in Miramar Beach, Fla.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE IM GOING ON TOUR NEXT YEAR! The Uneasy tour coming to your community Purifying the airwaves for the People!!!" Batiste wrote on Instagram.

The new tour is in support of Batiste's album World Music Radio, released in August. The album features the singles "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)" featuring JID, NewJeans and Camilo, "Calling Your Name" and "Drink Water" featuring Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML.

"World Music Radio is a concept album that takes place in the interstellar regions of the universe. The listener is led through the album by an interstellar traveling griot named Billy Bob Bo Bob, who takes you sonically all around the world at the speed of light," Batiste previously said.

Batiste is nominated for six awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for World Music Radio.

In addition to his music, Batiste and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, will appear in the new documentary American Symphony, which chronicles Jaouad's cancer diagnosis and treatment. The film premieres Nov. 29 on Netflix.