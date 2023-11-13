Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead the nominees at the 2023 Game Awards.

The Game Awards host and producer Geoff Keighley announced the nominations during a live stream Monday.

The Game Awards is a fan-voted awards show honoring achievements in the video game industry. The 10th annual ceremony will take place Dec. 7 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and stream live at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Baldur's Gate 3, a fantasy role-playing game developed and published by Larian Studios, is nominated for eight awards, including Game of the Year, Best Narrative and Best RPG.

Alan Wake 2, a story-driven horror game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing, is also up for eight awards, including Game of the Year, Best Narrative and Best Action-Adventure Game.

The pair will compete with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Game of the Year.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is nominated for seven awards, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder both received five nominations.

Starfield, a sci-fi action role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, is nominated for one award, Best RPG.

Nintendo is the most-nominated publisher with 15 nominations, followed by Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation with 13 nominations and Xbox/Bethesda/Blizzard with 10 nominations.

The Best Performance nominees are Ben Starr (Clive, Final Fantasy XVI), Cameron Monaghan (Cal, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), Idris Elba (Solomon, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty), Melanie Liburd (Saga, Alan Wake 2), Neil Newbon (Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3) and Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man 2).