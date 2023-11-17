Former Voice coach Blake Shelton says he doesn't miss the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer and television personality, 47, discussed his 23 seasons on the NBC reality singing competition series during Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

When asked by host Jennifer Hudson if he misses The Voice, Shelton answered, "Not yet," and said he meant to leave the show sooner.

"I mean, I did that for 23 seasons," Shelton explained. "To be totally honest about it, I wasn't even planning on being there that long."

"I was planning on wrapping it up around 20 seasons or 21 seasons, and then obviously, COVID hit," he said. "I didn't want to walk out on the show in the middle of COVID and them trying to scramble and figure out what to do, so I stayed. I didn't have anything else to do anyway."

Shelton then added, "I stayed too long for me to now miss it, I promise you that."

Shelton had announced his exit from The Voice in October 2022.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he said at the time. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Shelton met his now-wife Gwen Stefani as coaches on The Voice and said on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he also keeps in touch with singer and One Direction member Niall Horan , who joined The Voice in Season 23.

"We only worked together on the last season of the show, but we stay in touch still now," he said. "He's a great kid."

The Voice is in its 24th season and presently features Horan, Stefani, John Legend and Reba McEntire as coaches.