Tammy Faye is headed to Broadway.

Producers announced Friday that the stage musical, featuring music by Elton John , lyrics by Jake Shears and a book by James Graham, will premiere on Broadway during the 2024-2025 season.

The production will be staged at a Nederlander theater, although the exact venue, production dates and casting have yet to be announced.

Tammy Faye explores the life of Tammy Faye Messner, a televangelist who came to fame with her then-husband Jim Bakker. Faye's story was previously explored in the 2021 film The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.

The Tammy Faye musical had its world premiere at Almeida Theatre in London in fall 2022. Katie Brayben played Faye, while Andrew Rannells portrayed Bakker.