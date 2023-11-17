Sabrina Carpenter has released her first-ever holiday album.

The singer and actress, 24, released the EP Fruitcake on Friday.

Fruitcake features the songs "A Nonsense Christmas," "Buy Me Presents," "Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Know You," "Cindy Lou Who," "Is It New Years Yet?" and "White Christmas."

"A Nonsense Christmas" is festive reimagining of Carpenter's song "Nonsense."

"fruitcake is officially out now," Carpenter wrote on Instagram. "just sayin i never seen Santa Claus and Sabrina Carpenter in the same room."

Carpenter released her most recent non-holiday album, Emails I Can't Send, in July 2022.

The singer released a music video for "Feather," a single from the album, in October that shows her get revenge on badly-behaved men.

Carpenter is presently on tour as the opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras tour.