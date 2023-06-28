Netflix is teasing the new film Bird Box Barcelona.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the post-apocalyptic horror film Wednesday featuring Mario Casas and Georgina Campbell

Bird Box Barcelona is a spinoff of the 2018 movie Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock and is set in Spain. The films take place in a world where people must go blindfolded to avoid seeing mysterious entities that cause mass suicides.

The trailer introduces a new threat -- men who "roam the city without blindfolds" and "want the world to see the creatures."

"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian (Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona," an official description reads. "As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth and Diego Calva also star.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film earlier this month.

Bird Box Barcelona premieres July 14.

More than 45 million accounts watched the original Bird Box in its first week of streaming, Netflix previously said.