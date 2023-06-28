Fall Out Boy has recorded an updated version of the Billy Joel hit "We Didn't Start the Fire."

The rock band released a cover of the song Wednesday featuring updated lyrics that reference newsworthy events from 1989 to 2023.

Joel released the original version in 1989. The original lyrics reference significant events and people in the years between 1949 and 1989, including Elvis Presley, President John F. Kennedy's assassination and the Watergate scandal.

The new version mentions MySpace, Pokemon, Harry Potter and other cultural touchstones.

"I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it..." Fall Out Boy wrote on Instagram.

Fall Out Boy will release a 7-inch vinyl version of the song that is limited to 5,000 copies.

Fall Out Boy released its eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, in March. The group is promoting the album with the So Much (for) Stardust tour and will next perform Friday in Phoenix.