The cast and crew of Young Royals have wrapped filming on the show's third and final season.

Series stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg announced the news in a video Wednesday.

"We just wanted to let you know that Young Royals and Season 3 is done," Rudberg said.

"We had such a great time," Ryding added.

The pair then teased the upcoming season.

"I think one of my favorite moments from this season is shooting the final scene," Ryding said before asking Rudberg to share his favorite.

"When we were shooting out in the woods all night. It was very fun," Rudberg teased. "Not going to spoil anything."

Ryding and Rudberg ended the video by thanking fans.

"Anyway, we just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your support throughout the years. We really look forward to seeing this season. We think you're going to love it!" Ryding said.

Production on Young Royals Season 3 had started in April.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama series. The show follows the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and his schoolmate Simon (Rudberg).

Malte Gardinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla also star.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Young Royals Season 3.