Billy Ray Cyrus has remarried.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 62-year-old singer and actor married Australian singer Firerose, 34, at an intimate wedding earlier this week.

Cyrus and Firerose shared the news alongside photos from their wedding in a joint post Wednesday on Instagram.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," Cyrus captioned the post.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyus... I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began," he added. "Long Live Love!"

Cyrus and Firerose first met on the set of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which starred Cyrus' daughter Miley Cyrus

The couple released their first song together, "New Day," in July 2021 and confirmed their engagement in November 2022.

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus, who filed for divorce in April after more than 28 years of marriage.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Cyrus has three children, Miley, Braison and Noah, with Tish Cyrus, and a son, Christopher, with Kristin Luckey. He is also dad to Brandi and Trace, Tish Cyrus' children from her previous marriage.

Tish Cyrus married actor Dominic Purcell in August.