Netflix is teasing the new film Leo.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated musical comedy Thursday featuring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr.

Leo follows the titular Leo (Sandler), a 74-year-old lizard and class pet who has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Burr).

When Leo learns he only has one year left to live, "he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students -- including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever..." an official synopsis reads.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film in August.

In addition, Sandler's wife, Jackie Sandler, and daughters Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler, have voice roles. Sandler previously collaborated with his daughters on the Netflix film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Leo premieres Nov. 21.