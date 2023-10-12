Taylor Swift stepped out Wednesday at the star-studded premiere of her Eras Tour concert film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter attended the premiere at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles.

Swift wore a blue Oscar de la Renta gown featuring floral embroidery and cutouts.

In a post on Instagram, Swift celebrated the premiere and said early access showings of the film will begin Thursday in North America due to unprecedented demand.

"I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together," she wrote.

Julia Garner , Simu Liu, Hayley Kiyoko and other celebrities supported Swift by attending the premiere. Swift posed for photos with Beyonce throughout the event.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist our here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," Swift said on Instagram.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a new film documenting Swift's Eras world tour, will screen in theaters worldwide.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Swift kicked off her Eras tour in March and will next perform Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires.

The singer also recently made headlines for attending Kansas City Chiefs football games amid rumors she is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.