Showtime is teasing the final season of Billions.

Billions is a drama series created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The show takes place in the world of high finance.

Season 7 sees Lewis return as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, who was last seen in Season 5.

"America, the land of the free, opportunity and self-determination," Bobby says in the trailer. "But you can't escape your enemies -- 'cause I'm back now, and I'm wide awake."

In Season 7, "alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins also star.

Billions Season 7 premieres Aug. 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime and Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on Showtime.