Max released the trailer for Superpowered: The DC Story on Tuesday. The three-part docuseries premieres July 20.

James Gunn is the first speaker featured in the trailer. Gunn is spearheading the future of movies based on DC Comics at Warner Brothers with Peter Safran, including Superman: Legacy, which Gunn wrote and will direct.

DC artist and now CCO Jim Lee is also among speakers, as well as Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Batman producer Michael Uslan, Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof and Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson.

The trailer shows discussions of the historic controversy of female superheroes and gay subtext in comic books. Leslie Iwerks and Mark Catalena directed.

A press release confirmed the series includes new and archival interviews with Supergirl actor Melissa Benoist, Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti, director Tim Burton, Superboy writer Mike Carlin, Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter, Superman actor Henry Cavill, Harley Quinn voice actor Kaley Cuoco, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot, Batman actor Michael Keaton, Watchmen star Regina King, Catwoman actor Zoe Kravitz, Shazam actor Zachary Levi, Superman writer Tom Mankiewicz, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan, The Batman star Robert Pattinson, Superman actor Christopher Reeve, screenwriter and Other History of the DC Universe writer John Ridley, Harley Quinn actor Margot Robbie, Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm, and comic book writer Mark Waid.