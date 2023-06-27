James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
UPI News Service, 06/27/2023
Max released the trailer for Superpowered: The DC Story on Tuesday. The three-part docuseries premieres July 20.
James Gunn is the first speaker featured in the trailer. Gunn is spearheading the future of movies based on DC Comics at Warner Brothers with Peter Safran, including Superman: Legacy, which Gunn wrote and will direct.
DC artist and now CCO Jim Lee is also among speakers, as well as Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Batman producer Michael Uslan, Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof and Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson.
The trailer shows discussions of the historic controversy of female superheroes and gay subtext in comic books. Leslie Iwerks and Mark Catalena directed.
