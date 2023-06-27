Hulu released the trailer for the Futurama revival on Tuesday. The new season premieres July 24 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Futurama satirizes the COVID-19 pandemic with Professor Farnsworth instructing the Planet Express crew how to test for a new space virus. The test involves an exaggerated nasal swab like real-world COVID tests.

Clips also show the crew running from a Dune sand worm, exploring "Crypto country" and coping with an Alexa-like device interrupting Fry and Leela's private romantic encounter.

Bender, Zoidberg, Hermes and Amy also return. Recurring Futurama characters Mom, Zap Brannigan, Kif, Robot Santa and more also appear in the trailer.

Hulu announced the revival in February 2022. The animated comedy first premiered on Fox in 1999 where it ran for five seasons.

Fox Home Entertainment produced four Futurama movies that were released from 2007 - 2009. Comedy Central then aired those movies and new seasons of Futurama from 2008 - 2013.