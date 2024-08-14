Lionsgate released a new clip from The Crow on Wednesday. The film opens Aug. 23.

In the clip, Eric Draven ( Bill Skarsgard ) enters an opera house during a performance. He fends off an army of armed guards in suits.

Since Eric is already back from the dead, their bullets don't kill him. Eric emits dark black liquid instead of blood, a contrast with the blood that pours from the security guards.

The film follows Eric as he seeks to avenge both himself and his soulmate, Shelly (FKA Twigs). Rupert Sanders directed the latest adaptation of James O'Barr's comic.

The first movie adaptation of The Crow came out in 1994. Brandon Lee, who played Eric in the film, was killed on set in 1993 when a prop gun discharged a cartridge.

Three sequels and a TV series followed the 1994 film.