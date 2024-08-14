FX will release its first installment of American Sports Story with a look at late football star Aaron Hernandez.

ADVERTISEMENT

The segment was inspired by Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc-- a podcast that tracks the star's downfall "from the bright lights of the Super Bowl to a convicted murderer in a few years."

Hernandez died by suicide in 2017.

"You don't know the kind of thoughts I have," says Hernandez, who is portrayed by Josh Rivera, in the trailer. "It's like a demon. What if God made me this way?"

The teaser shows Hernandez getting into fights, slowly becoming angrier and angrier as the two-minute clip progresses.

In addition to Rivera, Jaylen Barron, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellanos and Tammy Blanchard also star.

The new show drops on FX and Hulu on Sept. 17.