Shelby Van Pelt's debut novel Remarkably Bright Creatures is getting a movie adaption starring Sally Field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story chronicles Tova Sullivan's journey of grief and her nighttime aquarium work. She is navigating the death of her husband and still reeling over her son's disappearance decades ago.

"As she works, Tova becomes acquainted with curmudgeonly Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus living at the aquarium," the book's official synopsis says. "Marcellus knows more than anyone can imagine, but wouldn't dream of lifting one of his eight tentacles for his human captors-until he forms an unlikely friendship with Tova."

That unlikely bonds yields the answers Tova has been seeking, and the book sold some 2 million copies.

Field has two Academy Awards and three Emmy Awards to her name, and she has previously appeared in Forrest Gump, Steel Magnolias and Mrs. Doubtfire, and, more recently, 80 for Brady. She was a 2019 Kennedy Center Honoree.

Olivia Newman, who previously adapted Where the Crawdads Sing, directs.

The movie will stream on Netflix, but no premiere date has been given yet.