07/17/2024



will introduce 16 new houseguests to viewers when Season 26 kicks off on CBS on Wednesday night, however, you can begin to get to know 26's houseguests right now!The 2024 edition of , once again hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will premiere with a special two-night premiere event in which the houseguests will be shown moving into the house on Wednesday, July 17 at 9PM ET/PT on CBS.The second part of 's Season 26 two-night premiere will then air Thursday, July 18 at 9PM ET/PT on the network.During the two-night premiere, the 16 new houseguests will also -- for the first time ever -- have the power to vote a 17th houseguest into the house.'s 26th season will air on CBS three times a week following its premiere -- Sundays at 9PM ET/PT, Wednesdays at 9PM ET/PT and Thursdays at 9PM ET/PT, with the Thursday broadcasts featuring each week's live evictions.'s new Season 26 houseguests include a former Marine, a former undercover police officer, a VIP cocktail server, a celebrity chef, a physical therapist, and a crochet business owner."This new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as "BB AI" takes over the house," CBS teased of the new season.Click thelink below to view photos and descriptions of 's Season 26 houseguests and learn more about them before the season premieres on CBS this week!

