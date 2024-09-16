The Big Brother broadcast picked up where last week's episode had left off, with Quinn Martin's eviction through a 4-2 vote instead of Kimo and the game introducing a new "BB A.I." twist.
Kimo was hoping to continue working with Rubina and T'kor Clottey, while Leah felt "unstable" in the Big Brother game because her two biggest allies, Quinn and Joseph Rodriguez, had just been kicked out.
Angela Murray, meanwhile, had been on the wrong side of the vote, and she didn't understand why other people weren't seeing that Kimo's trio was a dangerous threat.
Angela tried to do some damage control with Kimo, Rubina and T'kor, but the conversation just put Angela on their radar since she was essentially highlighting them as a powerful alliance.
The Big Brother houseguests were then introduced to AINSLEY's "Junior Artificial Neurokinetic Intelligence Entity," aka JANKIE.
JANKIE asked the houseguests to enter "JANKIE World" in the backyard, which was a big carnival that would include dancing, games, junk food, and sing-alongs. The catch was that the players couldn't leave this world for an entire week, and so the constant outdoor party quickly became a punishment.
For the Head of Household competition dubbed "Getting Toasted," each player was required to hold up a giant marshmallow for toasting for as long as possible. The last person left standing would be crowned the new Head of Household.
Leah was dead set on winning HoH to change the course of this game because she thought Angela was the only person who would keep her safe. Makensy similarly wanted anyone but Rubina to win.
The last three contenders were Angela, Leah and Cam Sullivan-Brown. Angela tried to make deals with the other two houseguests, and they all agreed not to nominate each other for eviction no matter what.