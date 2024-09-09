Chelsie, a 27-year-old nonprofit director from Rancho Cucamonga, CA, won the Head of Household and decided to put Angela, a 50-year-old real estate agent from Long Beach, CA who currently resides in Syracuse, UT, and Kimo, a 35-year-old mattress sales representative from Hilo, HI, on the chopping block.
Rubina Bernabe gushed about how she and Kimo, who were besties in the house, made it to jury.
Makensy Manbeck said her vote to save Kimo had a bigger purpose given he wants to represent his culture and community, and so she said if that gets her into trouble, so be it.
Leah Peters broke down into tears because she wanted to advance in the game with Joseph, but she insisted that she wasn't mad at Makensy. Quinn Martin, however, lost his best friend in the house.
"It blew up in my face. Second HoH, second time one of my Final 2's got sent home, and I'm pretty disappointed by it," Quinn told the Big Brother cameras.
"Seeing two of my HoHs be unsuccessfully really, real stinks."
But Quinn said a great Big Brother player can bounce back from challenges and overcome obstacles.
T'kor Clottey, however, was thrilled about the vote and the fact she could continue the game with Kimo, who was a member of "The Visionaries" with her.
Chelsie Baham then admitted to Cam Sullivan-Brown that she had flipped sides on him by keeping Kimo in the house, putting him in an "extremely vulnerable position." Chelsie said she still wanted Cam to go far in the game, but Cam wished Chelsie had been loyal to him and also upfront with him before the vote.
"Words mean nothing to me at this point. You can cry as much as you want. So I am ready for war now. It's a different type of Cam playing this game now," Cam said in the Big Brother Diary Room.
Throughout the night, the Big Brother houseguests were then shown a series of surveillance videos in which people attempted to deliver packages to the front door of their house -- including pizzas and a surprise visit from Lisa Weintraub with edible glitter. Some of the visitors were frightening.
For the competition, the houseguests -- minus Quinn, who as the outgoing HoH was deemed ineligible to compete -- were asked a series of "Before or After" questions about the surveillance videos.
If a houseguest answered correctly, he or she would receive one point. The person to receive the most points after seven questions would be crowned the new Head of Household.
In the end, there was a tiebreaker question for Chelsie, Kimo, Makensy and Cam.
Chelsie ultimately won theBig Brother competition and was crowned the new Head of Household.
Chelsie said she was going to switch her strategy going forward so she'd be protected in the weeks to come.
Quinn hoped Chelsie was going to repay the favor and keep him safe, but Kimo was scared because he had been the house's target the previous week.
Chelsie attempted to reassure Quinn that she wasn't trying to be shady by getting rid of Joseph and she'd have his back going forward. She did the same type of damage control with Cam.
"As long as I don't stir up too much trouble, I should be alright," Quinn told the Big Brother cameras.
After Leah and Cam were shown flirting with each other -- which made Chelsie want to keep an eye on them -- Angela asked Cam to advocate for her to stay. Chelsie, however, was frustrated that Angela was already moping around when she wasn't even on the block yet.
Chelsie also wished Angela had just approached her to talk.
When the women finally had a talk, just the two of them, Chelsie told Angela that she had "slim pickings" for nominees, but Angela replied, "Not really."
Angela explained how she was tired of being on the chopping block, but Chelsie advised her to use her history as a nominee as an advantage for her Big Brother resume. Angela told Chelsie that she'd be a number for her going forward but she'd understand did she got nominated.
Chelsie couldn't believe Angela was crying because she had ruffled so many feathers in the house. Chelsie was shocked that Angela didn't see this coming.
"Angela, you've got to go up!" Chelsie vented to the Big Brother cameras.
Chelsie then let T'kor know that she wanted to protect her as well as Rubina and Kimo. Chelsie warned her that she was thinking about nominating Kimo and Angela for eviction because Kimo had a good shot of winning the Power of Veto over Angela.
"In the event Kimo doesn't win, he has your vote, he has Rubina's vote, and he has Makensy's vote. And I would split the vote. I want you to reassure him. I'm really not trying to be messy; I want him here," Chelsie explained to T'kor.
T'kor said she didn't love the plan but if she could solidify those votes, Kimo wouldn't be in any real danger.
Chelsie proceeded to let Kimo know her plan, but Kimo was a little upset to be a pawn because there was no longer an AI Arena competition in which he could fight to save himself after the Power of Veto competition.
When Chelsie spoke to Leah afterwards, Chelsie realized that Leah wasn't loyal to anyone in the house. Chelsie was also annoyed about how Leah spoke in generalities or clues and was never really direct in their conversations.
Chelsie therefore considered nominating Leah for eviction, but Cam didn't like that idea at all.
"If it was between Leah and you, I would obviously vote to keep you," Cam told Chelsie, defending himself amid his budding showmance with Leah.
Cam hated that Chelsie was questioning his trust, and her questions made him wonder if they could even continue being tight allies.
"I'm up between Leah and Makensy, and you have to make a decision," Chelsie warned Cam.
Chelsie told the Big Brother cameras that if Leah was going to get in the way of Cam's loyalty to her, Leah needed to go. Chelsie said she couldn't make the wrong move now that the remaining houseguests were jurors.
At the Nomination Ceremony, Chelsie announced she had decided to nominate Kimo and Angela for eviction. Kimo was her pawn and Angela was her target, although she noted Angela "may be in for a rude awakening."