Beyonce has won the Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year for Renaissance and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul" at a star-studded ceremony.

She also shared the Best Collaboration honor with Ronald Isley & the Isley Brothers for "Make Me Say It Again, Girl."

Comedian and actor Deon Cole hosted the event, which aired on BET and its platforms Saturday night.

Tems was named Best New Artist, Mary J. Blige took home the Certified Soul Award and Lizzo scored the prize for Best Dance Performance.

The Video of the Year trophy was presented to Silk Sonic for "Smokin Out the Window," and Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown won the Best R&B/Soul Female and Male Artist respectively.

Performers at the gala included Ari Lennox, ChanteÌ Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank, Coco Jones and Q.

Morris Day & The Time received the Legend award and Xscape received the Lady of Soul honor.