Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $45.9 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Strange World with $11.9 million, followed by Glass Onion at No. 3 with $9.4 million, Devotion at No. 4 with $6 million and The Menu at No. 5 with $5.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Black Adam at No. 6 with $3.4 million, The Fabelmans at No. 7 with $2.22 million, Bones and All at No. 8 with $2.20 million, Ticket to Paradise at No. 9 with $1.9 million and The Chosen Season 3 at No. 10 with $1.6 million.

Last weekend's top performers raked in about $99 million, compared with this weekend's Top 10, which earned about $89.6 million, including $67.3 million by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever