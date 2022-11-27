Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer/inventor of the centigrade thermometer, in 1701

-- Filipino pediatrician Fe del Mundi, first woman admitted to Harvard Medical School, in 1911

-- Entertainer "Buffalo Bob" Smith in 1917

-- Writer Gail Sheehy in 1937

-- Actor/martial arts star Bruce Lee in 1940

-- Singer Eddie Rabbitt in 1941

-- Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Henry Carr in 1941

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jimi Hendrix in 1942

-- Actor James Avery in 1945

-- Film director Kathryn Bigelow in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Curtis Armstrong in 1953 (age 69)

-- Bill Nye "The Science Guy," in 1955 (age 67)

-- Caroline Kennedy, ambassador/daughter of President John F. Kennedy , in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Fisher Stevens in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Robin Givens in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Jaleel White in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Aubrey Peeples in 1993 (age 29)