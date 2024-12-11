Beyonce is teasing her Christmas Day halftime performance during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans football game.

"A Cowboy Carter Christmas," the 43-year-old icon wrote in a social media post promoting the upcoming show.

In a video clip included in that post, Beyonce hangs a football ornament from a cactus. She is dressed entirely in white, with a large white cowboy hat and long, icy blonde hair.

She raises two fingers and a thumb to the sky, and appears to shoot fire from her fingertips.

Earlier this year, Beyonce earned a record number of Grammy nominations, scoring 11 in total.

Cowboy Carter dropped in March, and her upcoming performance includes songs from the album.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. EST and will stream on Netflix.