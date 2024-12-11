A four-part docuseries will give Saturday Night Live fans a glimpse into how the show is made, just in time for the comedy's 50th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night will feature previously unreleased audition tapes and alumni commentary.

"Spotlighting some of the show's most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers' room, the fan favorite 'More Cowbell' sketch and the pivotal season 11," a press release states.

Robert Alexander, Marshall Curry, Neil Berkeley, and Jason Zeldes each direct a single, 60-minute episode.

"I've been obsessed with Saturday Night Live as long as I can remember," said Morgan Neville, an executive producer. "For SNL50, I've been lucky to collaborate with some of my favorite independent filmmakers to tell some deeper stories of SNL. Taken together, these standalone episodes give a new perspective of SNL and what makes it work."

Beyond Saturday Night streams on Peacock beginning Jan. 16.

A 50th anniversary celebration special airs on NBC and Peacock a month later, on Feb. 16.