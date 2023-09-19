Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn is engaged to be married.

The yachting captain and television personality announced her engagement to her girlfriend Leah Shafer in a post Tuesday.

Yawn shared the news alongside photos from her proposal. The pictures show Yawn asking Shafer to marry her during an outing on a beach.

"It official! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS," Yawn captioned the post. "We are engaged! stay tuned for wedding."

Yawn told E! News that she proposed to Shafer last weekend.

"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years," she said. "I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."

Yawn worked to create a "fairytale" proposal for Shafer that matched her "elegance."

"I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove. I had it decorated with flowers with a path to a small table accompanied by three violinists where we could sit and have a small date," Yawn said.

Yawn and Shafer met in 2018 after connecting on social media.

Shafer was previously married and has a teenage daughter, Lauren, from the relationship.

Below Deck Mediterranean is a spinoff of the Bravo reality series Below Deck. The series follows the crew of a superyacht during character season.