Ariana Grande and her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, have both filed for divorce.

Grande, a singer and actress, filed for divorce Monday, with Gomez, a real estate agent, immediately following suit by filing his response, according to TMZ.

Grande cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed their date of separation as Feb. 20.

Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, married in May 2021.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the divorce filing.

News of Grande and Gomez's split broke in July. People said Monday that the pair took "time together to slowly work through the details" of the divorce agreement privately.

"They've been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process," a source said.

Grande was linked to her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater in July shortly after news of her split from Gomez. Slater filed for divorce from his wife and high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, later that month.

Slater and Jay married in 2018 and have a son, born in 2022.

Grande and Slater play Galinda and Boq in Wicked, a new film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel.