Elemental has broken records following its debut on Disney+.

Disney said in a press release Monday that the animated Disney-Pixar film is the most watched movie premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Elemental was released Sept. 13 on Disney+ and drew 26.4 million views in its first five days of streaming. The film had the most viewed animated movie premiere since Disney-Pixar's Turning Red in March 2022.

In addition, the film is among Disney+'s Top 10 movie premieres of all time.

Elemental is written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh and directed by Peter Sohn. The film takes place in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth-, and Air-residents live together.

"The story follows the quick-witted and fiery Ember (Leah Lewis), whose friendship with the sappy and go-with-the-flow Wade (Mamoudou Athie) challenges not only her beliefs about the world they live in, but the person she wants to be," an official synopsis reads.

Elemental opened in theaters in June and has earned $484 million at the worldwide box office.

In other Disney+ news, The Little Mermaid live-action musical starring Halle Bailey had the most-viewed Disney movie premiere on Disney+ since Hocus Pocus in 2022.