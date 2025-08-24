Beloved Sopranos actor Jerry Adler -- who began his TV career in his 60s -- died at the age of 96 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family announced that Riverside Memorial Chapel is handling funeral arrangements for the native New Yorker's death.

In addition to playing Hesh on the iconic mob drama, Adler also portrayed New York Fire Department station chief Sidney on Rescue Me and lawyer Howard on The Good Wife.

The cousin of famed acting teacher Stella Adler began his career on Broadway. He was the stage manager for the original production of My Fair Lady.

"RIP Jerry Adler. Such an honor working with you. Travel well, my friend," his Sopranos co-star Stevie Van Zandt posted on social media.