Beloved Sopranos actor Jerry Adler -- who began his TV career in his 60s -- died at the age of 96 on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
His family announced that Riverside Memorial Chapel is handling funeral arrangements for the native New Yorker's death.
In addition to playing Hesh on the iconic mob drama, Adler also portrayed New York Fire Department station chief Sidney on Rescue Me and lawyer Howard on The Good Wife.
The cousin of famed acting teacher Stella Adler began his career on Broadway. He was the stage manager for the original production of My Fair Lady.
"RIP Jerry Adler. Such an honor working with you. Travel well, my friend," his Sopranos co-star Stevie Van Zandt posted on social media.
"Jerry Adler died yesterday," writer-producer Robert King wrote on X. "The intent was only to have him for one episode of The Good Wife, but he was so funny in a diner scene, yelling 'I said ice cream, you stupid bitch,' we had him back for six years of Good Wife and three years of Good Fight. One of our favorite collaborators."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.