The sing-along version of Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $18 million in receipts this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 is Weapons with $15.6 million, followed by Freakier Friday at No. 3 with $9.2 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps at No. 4 with $5.9 million and The Bad Guys 2 at No. 5 with $5.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Nobody 2 at No. 6 with $3.7 million, Superman at No. 7 with $3.43 million, The Naked Gun at No. 8 with $2.95 million, Honey Don't at No. 9 with $2.95 million and Jurassic World: Rebirth at No. 10 with $2.1 million.