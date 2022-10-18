Scottish indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian will kick off a North American tour in 2023, following the May release of A Bit of Previous, their first album in seven years.

The band was scheduled to go on tour earlier this year but postponed due to concerns about complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belle and Sebastian was formed in 1994 in Glasgow, Scotland by Stuart Murdoch and Stuart David and released their first studio album, Tigermilk, in 1996. The band has gone through lineup changes over the years but kept making music. A Bit of Previous is their 11th studio album.

Here are the North American tour dates:

April 24, Guadalajara, Mexico, Theater Diana

April 25, Mexico City, Metropolitan Theater

April 28, Milwaukee, Turner Hall

April 29, Detroit, Majestic Theater

April 30, Columbus, Ohio, Athenaeum Theater

May 2, Toronto, History

May 3, Ottawa, Ontario, Bronson Center

May 4, Burlington, Vt., Higher Ground

May 5, Ithaca, N.Y., State Theater

May 6, New Haven, Conn., College Street Music Hall

May 8, Hudson, N.Y., Basilica Hudson

May 9, Jersey City, N.J., White Eagle Hall

May 10, Richmond, Va., the National

May 12, Atlanta, the Eastern

May 13, St. Augustine, Fla., at Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheater

May 14, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Culture Room

May 15, St. Petersburg, Fla., Jannus Landing

May 17, Birmingham, Ala., Saturn

May 18, St. Louis, The Pageant

May 19, Kalamazoo, Mich., Bell's Brewery