Belle and Sebastian announce North American tour dates
UPI News Service, 10/18/2022
Scottish indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian will kick off a North American tour in 2023, following the May release of A Bit of Previous, their first album in seven years.
The band was scheduled to go on tour earlier this year but postponed due to concerns about complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Belle and Sebastian was formed in 1994 in Glasgow, Scotland by Stuart Murdoch and Stuart David and released their first studio album, Tigermilk, in 1996. The band has gone through lineup changes over the years but kept making music. A Bit of Previous is their 11th studio album.
Here are the North American tour dates:
April 24, Guadalajara, Mexico, Theater Diana
April 25, Mexico City, Metropolitan Theater
April 28, Milwaukee, Turner Hall
April 29, Detroit, Majestic Theater
April 30, Columbus, Ohio, Athenaeum Theater
May 2, Toronto, History
May 3, Ottawa, Ontario, Bronson Center
May 4, Burlington, Vt., Higher Ground
May 5, Ithaca, N.Y., State Theater
May 6, New Haven, Conn., College Street Music Hall
May 8, Hudson, N.Y., Basilica Hudson
May 9, Jersey City, N.J., White Eagle Hall
May 10, Richmond, Va., the National
May 12, Atlanta, the Eastern
May 13, St. Augustine, Fla., at Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheater
