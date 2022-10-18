South Korean singer Jin is teasing his solo debut.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a logo trailer for his debut solo single, "The Astronaut," on Tuesday.

The animated video shows an astronaut floating in space above Earth.

Jin will further tease the song with a poster on Oct. 19, concept photos Oct. 23, 24 and 25, and a music video teaser Oct. 26.

The singer will officially release "The Astronaut" single and music video Oct. 28, followed by a lyric video Oct. 30.

The teasers follow news that BTS will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers. Jin, the oldest member of the group, will be the first to enlist.

BTS also consists of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group most recently released the compilation album Proof in June.