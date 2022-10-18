Disney+ released an exclusive clip from this week's new episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers to UPI on Tuesday. Lauren Graham directed the episode premiering Wednesday on Disney+.

In the scene, Alex (Graham) sits alone at a table, depressed that she has the eighth pick in the hockey camp draft. Season 2 finds Alex coaching the youth hockey team at a competitive hockey camp over the summer.

Nick (Maxwell Simkins) sits in the other seat to reassure Alex. Not only does Nick remind Alex of all the things she did to build his confidence in and out of the rink, but he has a plan to help her obtain a more advantageous draft status.

Season 2 of the Mighty Ducks series made the Ducks underdogs again. After their scrappy alternative hockey team defeated the team who wouldn't let them play, the Ducks found themselves at camp with even better players.

Coach Cole (Josh Duhamel) runs the camp and doubts the Ducks have what it takes to compete at his level. Has he not seen the three Mighty Ducks movies?

To find out how the draft goes, watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+.