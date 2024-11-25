The horror-comedy, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is set to premiere on the streaming service Max Dec. 6 and on its sister cable network Dec. 7.

New cast members include Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe.

"After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened," a synopsis explains.

"With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened the Venice International Film Festival last August and hit North American theaters in September.

It has since earned more than $450 million at the global box office.