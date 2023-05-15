Peacock is teasing the new show Based on a True Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dark comedy series Monday featuring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina

Based on a True Story is written, created and executive produced by Craig Rosenberg (The Boys), who also serves as showrunner. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan also serve as executive producers.

Cuoco and Messina star as Ava and Nathan, a couple "who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime."

The trailer shows Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan (Messina) form the idea of launching a true crime podcast to investigate a killer.

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories -- they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show," Rosenberg said in a statement.

"I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting -- the city where everybody wants to be famous -- became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder," he added. "Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

The cast also includes Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Li Jun Li.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Based on a True Story premieres June 8 on Peacock.