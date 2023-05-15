Film Independent announced the date of the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards on Monday. The 39th Spirit Awards will be held Feb. 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's Independent Spirit Awards were held March 4. The Spirit Awards typically precede the Oscars. The Academy announced the 2024 Oscars will be held March 10.

Spirit Awards can be predictors of Academy Awards. This year, Everything Everywhere All At Once won Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, Best Editing and awards for directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and actors Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who also won Oscars.

The Spirit Awards also include categories for Best First Feature and Best Breakthrough performance, which gave Aftersun and Everything co-star Stephanie Hsu awards this year.

Spirit Awards also include television categories.

Previous ceremonies have been held in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Film Independent simply announced the Feb. 25 ceremony will take place in Los Angeles but did not specify the location.