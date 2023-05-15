Paramount+ announced Monday that the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be available on the streaming service May 16. The film joins other Paramount films like Scream VI, 80 for Brady and Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dungeons & Dragons, based on the role-playing game, opened in theaters March 31. The film has been available for video-on-demand rental and purchase since May 2 and will come to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD May 30.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Sofia Lillis star as a gang of thieves, warriors and wizards trying to recover a resurrection tablet and stop an evil king (Hugh Grant) and red wizard (Daisy Head). Rege-Jean Page and Chloe Coleman also star.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directed Honor Among Thieves, from their screenplay cowritten with Michael Gilio. Gilio and Chris McKay also get story credit.

Honor Among Thieves opened at no. 1 the weekend of March 31. It earned $92 million domestic and $203 million worldwide.