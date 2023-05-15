Paramount+ announced Monday that the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be available on the streaming service May 16. The film joins other Paramount films like Scream VI, 80 for Brady and Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+.
Dungeons & Dragons, based on the role-playing game, opened in theaters March 31. The film has been available for video-on-demand rental and purchase since May 2 and will come to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD May 30.
