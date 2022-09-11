Horror movie Barbarian, starring Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgard, is No. 1 at the box office this weekend, earning $10 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with $4.4 million, followed by Bullet Train at No. 3 with $3.3 million, Top Gun: Maverick at No. 4 with $3.2 million and DC League of Super-Pets at No. 5 with $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Invitation at No. 6 with $2.6 million, Lifemark at No. 7 with $2.2 million, Beast at No. 8 with $1.8 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 9 with $1.7 million and Spider-Man: No Way Home at No. 10 with $1.3 million.

This week's Top 10 racked up a total of about $33.2 million. Last week's Labor Day weekend haul by the Top 10 was about $54 million with Top Gun: Maverick in the lead.