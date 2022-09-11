The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama.

The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.

"Into the unknown. That's where we must go," the character can be heard saying in the clip, which was first introduced by the cast at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim.

1980s icon and Mr. Robot Emmy winner Christian Slater was also announced as a member of the ensemble for the show, which is slated to premiere on the streaming service Nov. 30.

It will co-star Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel and Dempsey Bryk.

"Set in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, Willow is the story of an unlikely group of heroes who set off on a dangerous quest, facing their inner demons and coming together to save their world," a synopsis said.

Released in 1988, the film was based on an idea from executive producer George Lucas, creator of Star Wars. Ron Howard directed.

In addition to Davis, Joanne Whalley, who played Sorsha in the movie, will reprise her role in the TV followup.