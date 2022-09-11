RuPaul, Sofia Vergara, Steve Martin, Anthony Anderson and Sarah Paulson have been added to the presenters list for Monday night's Emmy Awards ceremony.Also expected to hand out awards at the gala are B.J. Novak, Lizzo, John Legend, Rosario Dawson, Bowen Yang, Chandra Wilson, Chris O'Donnell, Freddie Highmore, Gael Garcia Bernal, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Jake Lacy.The Emmys recognize excellence in television.The 2022 ceremony is to air Monday night on NBC and Peacock.Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson is hosting.