Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince has died at the age of 29, a message posted on her official Instagram page said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

"Rest in Power: Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince. With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond. Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength," the post said Friday.

"Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places. Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her."

DePrince went from life as an orphan in Sierra Leone to being adopted and brought to the United States as a child.

She studied at the American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of Ballet, then joined the Dance Theatre of Harlem, the Dutch National Ballet and Boston Ballet.

Her extraordinary journey was chronicled in the 2011 documentary, First Position.

"We're sending our love and support to the family of Michaela Mabinty DePrince at this time of loss. We were so fortunate to know Mabinty; she was a beautiful person, a wonderful dancer, and she will be greatly missed by us all," the Boston Ballet said in a statement.