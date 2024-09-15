Those born on this date in history are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Explorer Marco Polo in 1254

-- Writer James Fenimore Cooper in 1789

-- William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States, in 1857

-- Writer Agatha Christie in 1890

-- Filmmaker Jean Renoir in 1894

-- Comedian Nipsey Russell in 1918

-- Comedian Norm Crosby in 1927

-- Musician Julian "Cannonball" Adderley in 1928

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gaylord Perry in 1938

-- Football Hall of Fame member/actor Merlin Olsen in 1940

-- Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe, in 1942 (age 82)

-- Yoweri Museveni, president of Uganda, in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician Jessye Norman in 1945

-- Filmmaker Oliver Stone in 1946 (age 78)

-- Actor Tommy Lee Jones in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Marino in 1961 (age 63)

-- DJ Kay Gee, born Keir Gist, (Naughty by Nature) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Josh Charles in 1971 (age 53)

-- Queen Letizia of Spain in 1972 (age 52)

-- Comedian/actor Jimmy Carr in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Tom Hardy in 1977 (age 47)

-- Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in 1977 (age 47)

-- Musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Dave Annable in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Amy Davidson in 1979 (age 45)

-- Comedian/actor Ben Schwartz in 1981 (age 43)

-- Britain's Prince Harry in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Chelsea Kane in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Matt Shively in 1990 (age 34)