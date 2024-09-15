Those born on this date in history are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Explorer Marco Polo in 1254-- Writer James Fenimore Cooper in 1789-- William Howard Taft, 27th president of the United States, in 1857-- Writer Agatha Christie in 1890-- Filmmaker Jean Renoir in 1894-- Comedian Nipsey Russell in 1918-- Comedian Norm Crosby in 1927-- Musician Julian "Cannonball" Adderley in 1928-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Gaylord Perry in 1938-- Football Hall of Fame member\/actor Merlin Olsen in 1940-- Emmerson Mnangagwa, president of Zimbabwe, in 1942 (age 82)-- Yoweri Museveni, president of Uganda, in 1944 (age 80)-- Musician Jessye Norman in 1945-- Filmmaker Oliver Stone in 1946 (age 78)-- Actor Tommy Lee Jones in 1946 (age 78)-- Musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) in 1960 (age 64)-- Football Hall of Fame member Dan Marino in 1961 (age 63)-- DJ Kay Gee, born Keir Gist, (Naughty by Nature) in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Josh Charles in 1971 (age 53)-- Queen Letizia of Spain in 1972 (age 52)-- Comedian\/actor Jimmy Carr in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Tom Hardy in 1977 (age 47)-- Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in 1977 (age 47)-- Musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Dave Annable in 1979 (age 45)-- Actor Amy Davidson in 1979 (age 45)-- Comedian\/actor Ben Schwartz in 1981 (age 43)-- Britain's Prince Harry in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Chelsea Kane in 1988 (age 36)-- Actor Matt Shively in 1990 (age 34)